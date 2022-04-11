Achy Breaky Heart! Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Files For Divorce From Billy Ray After 30 Years Of Marriage
The couple has five adult children — Brandi, 34, Trace, 33, Miley, 29, Braison, 27, and Noah, 22 — so custody won't be an issue. Tish and Billy Ray have been married for almost 30 years.
This marks the third time the duo has headed for divorce. Billy Ray first filed in 2010, but the singer decided to call off his plans to end their marriage. Three years later, Tish filed and ultimately pulled the plug on moving forward with the divorce — until now.
Fans questioned if there was trouble in paradise after they noticed Billy Ray wasn't in any of the family photos that Miley shared from Christmas. Tish and Billy Ray haven't been seen together in months.
The last time paparazzi caught the two was pre-pandemic in February 2020, and everything looked okay between them.
Tish and Billy Ray married in 1993. They decided to say "I do" in the living room of their Franklin, Tennessee, home. Fast-forward to 25 years later when Miley decided to do the same thing.
The Wrecking Ball singer wed Liam Hemsworth in the same spot; however, that marriage didn't last either.
The Hunger Games actor filed for divorce from Miley just months later in August 2019. She recently recalled their marriage, calling the union a "f–king disaster."
While performing in Brazil last month, Miley stopped the show to bring a same-sex couple on the stage for a sweet proposal.
When congratulating the happy couple, the singer joked, "Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine.”
Miley and Liam were first linked while filming the 2010 movie Last Song. They got engaged in 2012 but called it off the following year. In 2015, the duo rekindled their romance only to wed in December 2018.
Unlike her parents' marriage, their union was short-lived. It's unclear what caused Tish to pull the plug this time.