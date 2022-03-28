Miley Cyrus Recalls 'Disaster' Marriage To Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth After Fan Proposal

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the Can't Be Tamed hitmaker shared in a statement amid the couple's breakup. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Miley has since been open about the connection she and Liam had in the early days of their relationship, previously sharing that she lost her virginity to the Hunger Games actor.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy,” she said on an episode of Barstool Sports in 2020.