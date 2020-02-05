Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Moving On! Newly Single Miley Cyrus Secretly Sells Malibu Mansion After Divorce She loses $1 million in the bad real estate deal post Liam Hemsworth split.

Bad marriage and a bad real estate deal!

Just as fast as her undercover marriage led to sudden divorce, Miley Cyrus

has quickly – and secretly — sold her Malibu mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

And she quietly let it go for a massive loss – to the tune of nearly $1 million!

Cyrus bought the posh pad in 2016 under the Sunshine Girl Trust — located directly next door to her Aussie ex Liam Hemsworth’s ranch-style retreat that he shelled out $6.8 million to buy in 2014.

According to records, before the 27-year-old twerking songstress bought the contemporary two-story oasis near famed Paradise Cove, it was listed at $2.75 million, but she ended up paying a cool $2.525 million.

Now, the newest owner snatched it up for a steal at $1.7 million on January 24 — just four days before Cyrus and Hemsworth reportedly hammered out their divorce settlement.

As Radar previously reported exclusively, Cyrus filed an excavation and drilling permit for the recently sold property in July 2019 – eight months after the Woolsey fire damaged the two-plus acres — which could explain the fall in the listing price.

And Radar has also learned that as of a few months ago in November 19, 2019– one year after the devastating blaze – Hemsworth finally filed permits to start debris removal and demolition on his multi-acre home that was once the couple’s main residence until it was completely destroyed by the flames.

The Hunger Games actor, 30, revealed the wreckage on Instagram, which showed four letters that once adorned their walls that spelled out “LOVE”: “It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” Hemsworth wrote.

No stranger to off market listings, the former “Hannah Montana” star also secretly unloaded her Hidden Hills ranch in April 2018 for $5 million.

As Radar readers know, Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split last August, seven months after their wedding on Dec. 23, 2018. Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” after Cyrus was caught getting hot and heavy with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, while the two gal pals vacationed together in Italy.

Cyrus has since moved on yet again with another singer from down under, Cody Simpson.

Hemsworth has also sparked dating rumors after being spotted with model Gabriella Brooks.