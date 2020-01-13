Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Life Without Miley! Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Big 3-0 Amid Divorce Hell Aussie hunk ‘living own life right now,’ insider says following split from Cyrus.

For Liam Hemsworth, life just might really begin at 30. The Aussie heartthrob is celebrating his big 3-0 milestone birthday today a much happier man, after his messy divorce from Miley Cyrus.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Hemsworth officially filed for divorce from Cyrus in August 2019, less than a year after they were married. According to Los Angeles court records obtained by Radar, the Hunger Games actor filed a petition on Wednesday, August 21, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

But sources told Radar at the time Hemsworth was simply “heartbroken” after seeing Cyrus hook up and move on with The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter during their trial separation.

“A few months into their break, she is seen getting intimate with another person,” said a source after Cyrus’ very public make-out session with Carter in Italy. “That is not something you do when you care about a person, let alone your husband who you are legally married to!”

The source explained the hookup was the last straw for the buff movie star.

“So, for Liam, that was the final nail in the coffin,” said the source. “He wants to put all of this behind him, move on, and find a fresh start.”

And it seems that’s exactly what he has done. Since their separation, Hemsworth has been spotted with a bevy of beauties, and has been enjoying spending time with his family in his native Australia.

“He’s taking a long break and heading back to Byron Bay to be with his brother and mates, do plenty of surfing and soul-searching,” the source confided. “Then he’ll figure out his next move.”

