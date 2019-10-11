Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Take That, Miley! Liam Caught Holding Hands With Aussie Actress Maddison Brown

Hemsworth's steamy date comes as Cyrus continues flaunting romance with Cody Simpson.

Liam Hemsworth‘s mystery date exposed!

The actor was caught holding hands with 22-year-old Australian model and actress Maddison Brown, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

On Thursday, October 10, the Hunger Games actor, 29, shared lunch and drinks at Sant Ambroeus in New York’s West Village before taking a casual stroll, hand in hand.

Hemsworth rocked a black jacket, matching jeans, and white Converse, while his new flame stunned in a blue top, black leather jacket, ripped blue jeans, and ankle boots. Both looked cool in dark shades.

Hemsworth has not confirmed his budding romance with the stunning Brown, but fans are already losing it over his clap-back to estranged wife Miley Cyrus’ recent PDA.

Radar readers know the dating-crazy “Slide Away” singer, 26, has been shamelessly flaunting her romance with singer Cody Simpson ever since she broke things off with The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter.

She’s even gone as far as to call Simpson, 22, her “BF” in recent posts.

While sources initially told Radar Hemsworth was “heartbroken” over his split from his estranged wife, they’ve now agreed he’s ready to move on.

“He really doesn’t care anymore,” an insider said. “She’s free to do what she likes. Liam is done with her.”

And while he’s back in the dating pool, he’s keeping things casual and focusing on his upcoming Hollywood projects.

“He’s just having fun,” the source insisted.