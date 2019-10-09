Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bye Liam & Kaitlynn! Miley Cyrus Calls Cody Simpson Her ‘BF’ As He Serenades Her In Hospital Room Singer was rushed to the ER for an unknown illness and is currently healing.

Miley Cyrus is officially taken, again.

In the past few months, the wild singer has jumped from her broke marriage to Liam Hemsworth, to her very-public fling with Kaitlynn Carter, to a full-on relationship with Cody Simpson!

This Tuesday, October 8, the “Bangerz” diva, 26, dropped two bombshells on her Instagram Stories, one being that she was suddenly hospitalized, and another being that Simpson, 22, is now her boyfriend.

“Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend! Send gooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this s— to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!” she captioned a hospital bed selfie that showed an IV in her arm.

She even shared a couple snaps of her in her hospital gown after her mother brushed her hair.

Eventually, she revealed why she was getting so dolled up in the emergency room. “BF coming to visit me at the hospy,” she captioned a selfie.

Cyrus then shared a video of her lying in her hospital bed with Simpson, who was playing his guitar.

“Suddenly I am feeling much better,” she captioned another video of them together.

“This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me,” she wrote.

Despite gushing about Simpson’s serenading skills, however, Cyrus muted the videos, seemingly teasing her new man’s upcoming music.

“It’s too special to be only heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week… & it’s working #GoldenThing,” she wrote.

She then posted a black and white photo of Simpson standing in her hospital suite with flowers in hand, laughing. “Arrived with roses and his guitar in hand #ImNotCrying #YoureCrying,” she captioned the shot.

RadarOnline.com readers know that earlier this month, Simpson shared steamy snaps of him kissing Cyrus, and even called her “Baby” on his Instagram Stories.

Cyrus’s relationship reveal comes days after she broke things off with Carter, 31. For a few weeks, the two blonde beauties were all over each other. After breaking the news of their romance with a luxurious trip to Italy, they returned to Los Angeles to flaunt their fling even more. The Hills star was by Cyrus’s side when she performed at the MTV VMAs and even met her mom, Tish Cyrus, for lunch various times. The pair seemed inseparable, as they were spotted wearing matching outfits on dates all over the world.

But like Cyrus’s marriage to Hemsworth, 29, her romance with Carter was also short-lived, as the two called it quits this September. Shockingly, about a week later, Cyrus was pictured making out with Simpson.

“THAT WAS WAY HARSH,” Carter captioned a photo of herself on Instagram after word spread of Cyrus’s new relationship.

While Hemsworth has remained silent about his estranged wife’s romances, sources told Radar that he was initially “heartbroken” by her decision to leave him, but eventually decided to simply let her be, and move on. The hunk — who dated Cyrus on and off for about 10 years — is focusing on his big screen projects, and in spending time with his family.

Readers know Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus in August after seeing photos of her kissing Carter on a yacht immediately after their separation.

Cyrus was allegedly blindsided by his choice, and soon got even more public with her affairs.

An insider said, “I don’t know if this is her way of trying to get back at him, but he made his decision.”

Despite the fact that Cyrus has been flaunting her relationship with Simpson all over social media, the source said Hemsworth “really doesn’t care anymore.”

“She’s free to do what she likes; Liam is done with her,” the insider added.