Liam 'Doesn't Care' About Miley Dating Cody Simpson: 'He's Done With Her' Hemsworth isn't focused on estranged wife Cyrus, pal claims.

Fresh off her split from Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus has created an uproar by flaunting her fling with Australian singer Cody Simpson. But at least one person isn’t interested in the hot new romance: Cyrus’ estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth!

An insider close to the actor insisted to Radar he “really isn’t thinking about” the new coupling.

“He really doesn’t care anymore,” the insider said. “She’s free to do what she likes; Liam is done with her.”

“I don’t know if this is her way of trying to get back at him, but he made his decision.”

As Radar previously reported, Hemsworth abruptly filed for divorce after Cyrus blindsided him with her same-sex fling.

The actor, 29, wanted to keep problems with his singer wife, 26, private, but changed his mind when he saw photos of his wife with sexy blond Carter making out in Italy.

“That is not something you do when you care about a person, let alone your husband who you are legally married to,” a source told Radar soon after the scandal.

The source explained the hookup was the last straw for the Hunger Games star.

Now, just a few months later, “he wants to put all of this behind him, move on, and find a fresh start.”

After licking his wounds in his native Australia, Hemsworth is now filming Dodge and Miles in Toronto.

Instead of rebounding with a hot Hollywood hookup, he’s focused on his family, including brother Chris and sister-in-law Elsa Pataky — who can’t stand Cyrus, a source told Radar.

“They welcomed Miley with open arms even though she was way too wild and immature for their friendship group, and they feel betrayed by her behavior too.”