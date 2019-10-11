Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Miley Who? Liam 'Just Wants To Have Fun' Amid Divorce Hemsworth is 'living his own life right now' after split from Cyrus.

Liam Hemsworth is “not focused” on finding love amid his divorce from wife Miley Cyrus, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Sources say the Australian hottie is instead focusing on his career, several new projects and, of course, “just having fun.”

Having fun apparently includes flirting with new women, as the 29-year-old was reportedly spotted holding hands with a hot blonde in New York’s West Village this week.

But don’t expect him to get serious with his new girl anytime soon.

“This whole [divorce] thing is still very fresh,” the informant dished exclusively to Radar. “He really is just living his own life right now.”

As Radar readers know, fresh off her split from Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus recently created an uproar by flaunting her fling with Australian singer Cody Simpson, but Hemsworth didn’t bat an eyelash at the hot new romance.

An insider close to the actor insisted he “really isn’t thinking about” the new coupling.

As Radar previously reported, Hemsworth abruptly filed for divorce after Cyrus blindsided him with her same-sex fling.

The actor wanted to keep problems with his singer wife, 26, private, but changed his mind when he saw photos of his wife with sexy blond Carter making out in Italy.

“That is not something you do when you care about a person, let alone your husband who you are legally married to,” a source told Radar soon after the scandal.

The source explained the hookup was the last straw for the Hunger Games star.

Hemsworth is now filming Dodge and Miles in Toronto.

And instead of rebounding with a hot Hollywood hookup, he’s focused on his family, including brother Chris and sister-in-law Elsa Pataky — who can’t stand Cyrus, a source told Radar.