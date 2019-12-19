Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Miley Cyrus Jokes About Failed Marriage To Liam Hemsworth 5 Months After Split ‘It probably won’t last,’ singer says amid Cody Simpson fling.

Miley Cyrus is finding humor in her own personal experiences.

On Thursday, December 19, an artist with the Instagram handle @themostfamousartist joked in his bio he is getting married to the singer next year.

He then posted a screenshot of the excerpt, captioning the photo, “Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there.”

When Cyrus came across the post, she commented, seemingly joking about her failed marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.

“It probably won’t last long. But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” she wrote.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to bash the singer for her response.

“@mileycyrus the way she treats ‘commitment’ steer clear,” one user wrote.

“Also her divorce ain’t final yet,” commented another.

“Cody Simpson left the chat,” joked a third.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, life for Cyrus and Hemsworth has been quite eventful since they announced their breakup.

The “Slide Away” singer was caught kissing The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter, prompting Hemsworth to officially file for divorce days later on August 21.

Following a few weeks of a hot and heavy romance, Cyrus ended her fling with Carter, 31, and moved on with Cody Simpson.

At first, the singer shove away critics who had things to say about her public love life, but now Radar has learned that even that fast-moving relationship has slowed down, with each person agreeing to take a temporary step back.

“They are taking a break, but want to remain friends,” an insider previously told Radar exclusively. “She said she just needs to focus on herself.”

Hemsworth also re-entered the dating pool since his split from Cyrus. He embarked on a low-key romance with Australian actress Maddison Brown, but now he is said to be dating model Gabriella Brooks.

In regards to their divorce proceedings, Cyrus and Hemsworth have agreed to put their differences aside and meet for mediation talks before things spiral out of hand.

“They’ve both calmed down now and Liam just wants this chapter fully done with so he can move on,” a source exclusively told Radar. “This may well need to happen in a formal mediation setting, versus the tranquility of their Nashville mansion.”