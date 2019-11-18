Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another Split? Miley Takes Break From Cody Romance To 'Focus On Herself' PDA-friendly Cyrus hasn't posted photos with Simpson in over 2 weeks.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have taken a step back from their wild, whirlwind relationship, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

An insider revealed to Radar that Cyrus, 26, has decided to finally take some time for herself following her contentious divorce from Liam Hemsworth, 29, over the summer.

“They are taking a break, but want to remain friends,” the insider revealed. “She said she just needs to focus on herself.”

Shortly before her split from Hemsworth was announced in August, Cyrus was spotted getting cozy with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, 30.

After a hot and heavy few weeks, she ended the fling, and moved on with Simpson, 22.

Simpson last posted a photo of Cyrus on his Instagram Story on November 8, after she underwent vocal chord surgery.

Though Cyrus once posted constant photos and videos of Simpson, she hasn’t mentioned him since November 3.

A separate source previously told Radar that Cyrus’ back-to-back relationships were all just an attempt to get Hemsworth’s attention, but the PDA-filled flings backfired when he unfollowed her on Instagram.

“This romance with Cody…and constant ‘look at me’ behavior is all designed to push Liam’s buttons— and to be fair it’s always worked in the past because he’s a good guy who ultimately loves her,” the insider said. “But now he’s just rolling his eyes and washing his hands of her, even as a friend, which of course is driving Miley nuts.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth seemed to have wipe his hands clean of the singer and is now embarking on a low-key romance with Australian actress Maddison Brown.

The two were first linked last month when they were spotted in NYC holding hands.