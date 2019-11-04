Kaitlynn Carter Reveals She Was ‘In Love’ With Miley Cyrus After Brody Jenner Split ‘While it was short-lived, I’ll remain eternally grateful,’ she says of the fling.

Kaitlynn Carter is opening up about her summertime romance with singer Miley Cyrus in a new tell-all interview.

“This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her,” Carter told Elle.

“As my friend and I spent that August traveling through Europe together and trying to move past our respective break-ups, my first and only romance with a woman was born,” Carter, 31, said of the trip following her split with Brody Jenner and Cyrus moving on from Liam Hemsworth.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Hemsworth abruptly filed for divorce after Cyrus, 26, blindsided the actor with her same-sex fling with Carter, which became public after the two were caught on camera making out in Italy.

“I fell just as hard for her as I had the older man so many years before. It was that same familiar force of nature; I didn’t have to think about a thing or overanalyze,” explained Carter of the tryst that “just happened” and “felt exactly right.”

Carter noted that she and Cyrus had been friends for three years before anything happened, and she now realizes she’d always felt drawn to the singer, who she had never thought of in a romantic sense before their whirlwind time together.

“While it was short-lived, I’ll remain eternally grateful to my most recent relationship for opening my eyes to this unexplored part of myself, and for inspiring a new level of self-discovery and wonder at all the possibilities of life,” Carter said of the end of her time with Cyrus.

“I’ve been forced to get to know myself in a far deeper way than ever before, and not just in terms of my sexual preferences. I’ve also been forced to reckon with who I am as a person,” she added, calling the experience a “profound journey of self-discovery.”

Today, Jenner’s ex-wife isn’t trying to define whether she wants to be with a man or another woman, like Cyrus.

“I still don’t feel like I’m in a place to label my sexuality one way or another, but I’m okay with that,” she said, explaining, “It’s something I’m still exploring and figuring out.”

She added: “Even I don’t entirely understand what my experience this summer means for me going forward — and it’s my experience.”