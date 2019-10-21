Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Is Miley Cyrus flaunting her romance with Cody Simpson just to make ex Liam Hemsworth jealous?

A source told RadarOnline.com that the pop diva is obsessed with her estranged husband — and doing everything she can to get his attention following their shocking split.

“She was drunk dialing him for a while, so now she’s resorted to social media to get his attention,” says a source.

Unluckily for her, however, Hemsworth, 29, is refusing to take the bait.

A separate source told Radar that ever since he filed for divorce from the singer this August, the Hunger Games actor been working on moving on from her for good.

“This romance with Cody, supposed hospital visit and constant ‘look at me’ behavior is all designed to push Liam’s buttons — and to be fair it’s always worked in the past because he’s a good guy who ultimately loves her,” continued the insider. “But now he’s just rolling his eyes and washing his hands of her, even as a friend, which of course is driving Miley nuts.”

Radar readers know Cyrus, 26, and Simpson, 22, have been flaunting their romance all over social media for the past few weeks, with the “Slide Away” singer even calling him her “BF,” and going Instagram official.

Simpson too has continually gushed about his new leading lady, and just this Friday, October 18, released a new song about her titled “Golden Thing.”

Still, Hemsworth has not spoken out about Cyrus’s newest fling — after her brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter — and has already moved on with a new gal, Aussie model Maddison Brown!

The two were spotted holding hands and kissing earlier this month.

Seeing Hemsworth’s underwhelming reaction to her high-profile new relationship, Cyrus is “losing her mind and running out of ways to get his attention,” the source said.

This weekend, things took an even more wild turn.

On Sunday, October 20, Cyrus started an Instagram Live with Simpson. In it, she hinted the two were now living together in her Los Angeles mansion and gushed about their love while slamming ex-husband Hemsworth!

“There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live,” she said, referring to Simpson.

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up,” continued the singer. “You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with d**ks out there, you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a d**k that’s not a d**k, you know.”

She even explained that she always thought she “had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true.”