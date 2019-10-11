Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Liam's New Girl Exposed: 5 Things To Know About Aussie Actress Maddison Brown

Liam's New Girl Exposed: 5 Things To Know About Aussie Actress Maddison Brown

Liam's New Girl Exposed: 5 Things To Know About Aussie Actress Maddison Brown Hemsworth was caught holding hands with the ‘Dynasty’ star after Miley Cyrus split.

Liam Hemsworth was spotted cuddling up to a new girl, about two months since he and estranged wife Miley Cyrus announced their sudden split.

RadarOnline.com first identified the blond beauty as 22-year-old Australian model and Dynasty actress Maddison Brown.

This Thursday, October 10, the Hollywood hunk, 29, was pictured grabbing lunch with Brown in New York City’s West Village. The two were later seen holding hands while strolling through the neighborhood. They looked cool in casual outfits as they enjoyed their low-key date.

Hemsworth’s new romance comes months after Cyrus, 26, was blasted by fans for quickly moving on from their marriage with Kaitlynn Carter. The blonde stars flaunted their love all over social media after shots of them kissing on a yacht in Italy were exposed. For weeks, they were inseparable and were even caught on lunch dates with the “Slide Away” singer’s mom!

The fling, however, didn’t last long, as this September, Cyrus dumped the Hills star, 31, for fellow musician Cody Simpson. Over the past few weeks, Cyrus has been bragging about her new relationship with the extra-fit singer and has even started calling him her “BF” on Instagram! Simpson, 22, too, has gushed about Cyrus on his social media channels, and recently posted a morning-after shot of the two of them, calling her “baby.”

A source told Radar that while Hemsworth was initially “heartbroken” over his breakup from Cyrus after less than one year of marriage, he has since moved on.

“He really doesn’t care anymore,” the insider said. “She’s free to do what she likes; Liam is done with her.”

Despite Cyrus’s alleged attempts to make the Hunger Games actor jealous with her steamy posts, the source said he “really isn’t thinking about” his ex, anymore.

Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus this August after he learned of her fling with Carter.

“That is not something you do when you care about a person, let alone your husband who you are legally married to,” a source told Radar soon after the scandal.

Now, he’s busy filming Dodge and Miles in Toronto — and dating Brown!

“This whole [divorce] thing is still very fresh,” an informant told Radar exclusively this October. “He really is just living his own life right now.” And while the actor is not necessarily focused on finding love just yet, he’s certainly “having fun.”

Find out more about Hemsworth’s hot new flame in Radar’s gallery.