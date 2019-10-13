Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Quality Time! Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Step Out For A Coffee Date After Making It Official The singer called the Australian hunk her BF in a recent IG post.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson had one of their first public outings as a couple this weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.

The pair took some time out on Sunday, October 13th to grab some iced coffee together in Studio City.

Miley was all smiles as they walked out of the store with their cups in hand. She seemed to have recovered after being rushed to the ER, thanks to the help of her new flame, Cody.

As readers know, the “Bangers” hitmaker was rushed to the hospital for an unknown illness. Amid her healing process, she revealed she’d be receiving a special visit from the Australian musician, who she referred to as her BF!

“BF coming to visit me at the hospy,” she captioned a selfie.

When he arrived, she posted a video of them together, with the accompanying caption: “Suddenly I am feeling much better.”

Subsequent posts showed Simpson serenading Cyrus with his voice and the sound of his guitar, which were muted in the videos.

“This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me,” she wrote.

The pop star then hinted the songs would be part of an upcoming project.

“It’s too special to be only heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week… & it’s working #GoldenThing,” she continued.

Not too long after, she posted a photo of Simpson bearing gifts.“Arrived with roses and his guitar in hand #ImNotCrying #YoureCrying,”she wrote.

As readers know, the 26 year old singer has been flaunting her romance with her new beau, and addressed critics who had something to say about her moving on from her relationships too quickly.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer wrote on Twitter.

“I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

“But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she continued. “People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

As Radar reported, Cyrus’ new relationship came at the heels of her split with Kaitlynn Carter, who she dated for a short time after ending her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

