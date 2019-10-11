Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liam Hemsworth’s New Girl Shows Off Bikini Body During Beach Day The hunk is dating Aussie actress Maddison Brown after his split from Miley Cyrus.

Days before RadarOnline.com exposed her as Liam Hemsworth’s new flame, Australian model and actress Maddison Brown, was caught showing off her toned body during a beach day.

Photos from April 23 show the Dynasty star soaking up the sun at Gordon’s Bay in Sydney. She wore a red and white striped bikini and no makeup as she enjoyed the warm weather with friends.

As Radar readers know, the Hunger Games actor, 29, was pictured on a romantic lunch date with Brown, 22, this week. Afterwards the two were caught looking smitten while holding hands during a stroll through New York City’s West Village.

Their public outing came as a shock to fans know who Hemsworth’s stayed out of the spotlight since his shocking split from wife Miley Cyrus earlier this year. The two announced their separation this August after less than one year of marriage. And soon, the “Slide Away” singer, 26, was photographed kissing The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter. Their romance was brief but very public, and Cyrus soon moved on with musician Cody Simpson.

Cyrus — who got surgery for tonsillitis earlier this week — is now calling Simpson, 22, her “BF.” And despite fans’ complaints that she’s moving too fast with her hunky fling, she’s been constantly posting photos and videos of him on her Instagram Stories, flaunting their new romance. Simpson recently called Cyrus his “baby” in his own Instagram Stories.

Hemsworth has not addressed his estranged wife’s new romances, but a source close to him told RadarOnline.com he “really isn’t thinking about” her.

“He really doesn’t care anymore,” the insider assured. “She’s free to do what she likes; Liam is done with her.”

Though he was “heartbroken” by their split, he decided to move on and file for divorce this August after he saw photos of Cyrus kissing Carter, 31, on a yacht in Italy.

“That is not something you do when you care about a person, let alone your husband who you are legally married to,” a source told Radar after the scandal.

Now, Hemsworth is focusing on his acting career and on his family. Currently, he is filming Dodge and Miles in Toronto.