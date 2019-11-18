Liam Hemsworth Keeping New Romance 'Low-Key' Amid Divorce From Miley Cyrus

The actor wants a 'calm' & 'easy' rebound relationship with Maddison Brown.

November 18, 2019 @ 5:55AM
Liam Hemsworth Enjoying Low Key Romance With Maddison BrownLiam Hemsworth Enjoying Low Key Romance With Maddison Brown
Photo Credit: Shutterstock(3)
Celebrity
Liam Hemsworth Keeping New Romance 'Low-Key' Amid Divorce From Miley Cyrus
November 18, 2019 @ 5:55AM

The actor wants a 'calm' & 'easy' rebound relationship with Maddison Brown.

Following a troubled and public breakup from Miley CyrusLiam Hemsworth is taking a more subtle approach to love in his new romance, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The actor, 29, was spotted enjoying a date and holding hands with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown last month in NYC — but a source told Radar the new couple is now making an effort to keep their relationship quiet. 

 

“They’re working apart most of the time, but when they have a second to meet up in New York or Toronto, they love nothing more than cooking and sharing a glass of wine,” said the insider. 

Liam’s New Girl Exposed: 5 Things To Know About Aussie Actress Maddison Brown Liam’s New Girl Exposed: 5 Things To Know About Aussie Actress Maddison Brown

“Liam can’t believe he’s missed on the calm, easy feeling of a normal relationship after all this time, and it’s exactly what he’s been pining for.”

“He was pretty annoyed when pics surfaced of them making out in New York,” the source continued, “so now they’re keeping it all behind closed doors – and laughing at Miley’s immature attention-seeking in the process.”

As Radar exclusively revealedCyrus, 26, is “devastated” her ex Hemsworth was the first one to unfollow her on social media.

In an attempt to get the attention of her ex-husband following their shocking split, the pop diva did everything from “drunk dialing” to flaunting her new relationship with Cody Simpson on social media.

Miley Cyrus Puts Her Hand Down ‘BF’ Cody Simpson’s Pants In Raunchy Photo Miley Cyrus Puts Her Hand Down ‘BF’ Cody Simpson’s Pants In Raunchy Photo

“He’s just rolling his eyes and washing his hands of her, even as a friend, which of course is driving Miley nuts,” according to a Radar source.

“She thought somehow they would find their way back to each other and she was holding on to that, but then Liam unfollowed her and that was his way of saying it’s really done,” the source said. “Yeah, Liam is not turning back.”

Readers know Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation in August after less than eight months of marriage.

Kaitlynn Carter Reveals She Was ‘In Love’ With Miley Cyrus After Brody Jenner Split Kaitlynn Carter Reveals She Was ‘In Love’ With Miley Cyrus After Brody Jenner Split

The singer then shared a very public, short-lived romance with Kaitlynn Carter, but she’s since moved on to Aussie star Simpson. 

As for the Hunger Games star, he may be enjoying his low-key fling with Brown, 22, but Radar exclusively reported he doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship anytime soon.

“This whole [divorce] is still very fresh,” the informant dished exclusively to Radar. “He really is just living his own life right now.”