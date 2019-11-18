Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liam Hemsworth Keeping New Romance 'Low-Key' Amid Divorce From Miley Cyrus The actor wants a 'calm' & 'easy' rebound relationship with Maddison Brown.

Following a troubled and public breakup from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth is taking a more subtle approach to love in his new romance, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The actor, 29, was spotted enjoying a date and holding hands with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown last month in NYC — but a source told Radar the new couple is now making an effort to keep their relationship quiet.

“They’re working apart most of the time, but when they have a second to meet up in New York or Toronto, they love nothing more than cooking and sharing a glass of wine,” said the insider.

“Liam can’t believe he’s missed on the calm, easy feeling of a normal relationship after all this time, and it’s exactly what he’s been pining for.”

“He was pretty annoyed when pics surfaced of them making out in New York,” the source continued, “so now they’re keeping it all behind closed doors – and laughing at Miley’s immature attention-seeking in the process.”

As Radar exclusively revealed, Cyrus, 26, is “devastated” her ex Hemsworth was the first one to unfollow her on social media.

In an attempt to get the attention of her ex-husband following their shocking split, the pop diva did everything from “drunk dialing” to flaunting her new relationship with Cody Simpson on social media.

“He’s just rolling his eyes and washing his hands of her, even as a friend, which of course is driving Miley nuts,” according to a Radar source.

“She thought somehow they would find their way back to each other and she was holding on to that, but then Liam unfollowed her and that was his way of saying it’s really done,” the source said. “Yeah, Liam is not turning back.”

Readers know Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation in August after less than eight months of marriage.

The singer then shared a very public, short-lived romance with Kaitlynn Carter, but she’s since moved on to Aussie star Simpson.

As for the Hunger Games star, he may be enjoying his low-key fling with Brown, 22, but Radar exclusively reported he doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship anytime soon.

“This whole [divorce] is still very fresh,” the informant dished exclusively to Radar. “He really is just living his own life right now.”