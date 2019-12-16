Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Playing The Field! Inside Liam Hemsworth's 'Strong Connection' With Second Aussie Model, Gabriella Brooks Actor introduces new girl to his parents following Maddison Brown fling.

Liam Hemsworth is “getting serious” with a new Australian model, four months after his split from Miley Cyrus, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The actor, who was spotted packing on the PDA with Dynasty star— and fellow Aussie — Maddison Brown in October, was recently caught out with Gabriella Brooks.

Hemsworth, 29, was photographed introducing Brooks, 21, to his parents on Friday, December 13, in Byron Bay, a coastal town in Southeastern Australia.

According to one insider, his relationship to Brown, 22, was short-lived.

“A couple of months ago he wasn’t looking for anything, he was just having fun,” the source explained to Radar, adding that Hemsworth has now formed a “strong connection” to Brooks.

“They’ve known about each other for a while, but he just started seeing her for a few weeks now,” the insider added. “Liam is very close with his family, so he wouldn’t introduce them to a girl unless it was serious.”

As Radar previously reported, the Hunger Games actor filed for divorce from Cyrus, 27, on August 21, after less than one year of marriage. Three weeks later, on October 10, he was seen having lunch with Brown in New York City’s West Village. Cyrus has since moved on with Aussie singer Cody Simpson.

Brooks is also fresh out of a breakup. The model dated 1975 frontman Matthew Healy for four years before calling it quits this fall.