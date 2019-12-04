Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Showdown? Miley & Liam May Face Off In Court For First Time Since Split

Showdown? Miley & Liam May Face Off In Court For First Time Since Split

Showdown? Miley & Liam May Face Off In Court For First Time Since Split Stars have not seen each other since announcing their separation, source reveals.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth might have to face off in court for the first time since their split, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

California court records obtained by Radar show the former couple could reunite at a status conference at the Stanley Mosk courthouse in the new year.

According to the documents, a proof of service must be filed by Hemsworth’s attorney before the January 21 hearing in order to avoid coming to court.

Hemsworth also has the option to dismiss the case before that date.

If they fail to file all the necessary paperwork, this would be the first time the two will come face-to-face since they announced their separation back in August, a source revealed.

“Miley has accepted that this is over and has now agreed to move forward with the divorce process,” an insider close to the stars told Radar. “It’s sure to be interesting.”

As Radar previously reported, Hemsworth, 29, and Cyrus, 27, have agreed to put their differences aside following a months-long feud.

“They’ve both calmed down now, and Liam just wants this chapter fully done with so he can move on,” the source said.

Hemsworth officially filed for divorce on August 21, just days after they announced their split, and after the “Slide Away” singer was caught kissing the The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter. Following a hot and heavy few weeks, Cyrus ended her fling with Carter, 31, and moved on with Cody Simpson.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, is finally re-entering the dating pool, embarking on a low-key romance and has been casually dating Australian actress Maddison Brown. The two were first linked last month, when they were spotted holding hands in New York City.