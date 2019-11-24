Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Twerking, Divorce & A Gay Lover! Miley's Most Scandalous Moments Exposed On Birthday See how singer Cyrus's life's been like a 'Wrecking Ball' as she's turned 27.

Miley Cyrus was born on November 23, 1992 and soon became more famous than her “Achy Breaky Heart” county singer father Billy Ray.

The singer/actress has turned 27 today, Saturday, Nov. 23, and RadarOnline.com is marking the moment with a litany of her most scandalous moments.

Cyrus kicked off her birthday weekend festivities with a low-key dinner with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, 22, on Friday, November 22.

The two enjoyed an early celebration at a restaurant in Nashville with Simpson, 22, and friends. Cyrus posed for a group picture at the table with the Australian singer by her side.

Fans had wondered if the couple were on a romance break after they had stopped posting each other on social media.

But on Wednesday, November 20, Simpson shared a screenshot of his iPhone background — a throwback photo of a young Cyrus — amid the split rumors.

Cyrus has gone through dizzying changes in her personal life and career for years.

Cyrus was the squeaky clean 15-year-old Disney star of Hannah Montana when she shocked America in 2008 by posing sexily on the cover of Vanity Fair.

At that same tender age, she started dating an older man, Justin Gaston, 20.

More alarm bells sounded that Cyrus’ squeaky clean reputation was over when video surfaced of the singer/actress, at 16, grinding in the lap of her The Last Song director, Adam Shankman, then 44.

In November 2011, Cyrus was caught in another video scandal when she called herself a “stoner” at her birthday party.

She admitted that she smoked “way too much weed.”

By August 2013, Cyrus shocked the world by twerking and rubbing Robin Thicke‘s crotch with a foam finger at the VMAs!

She had an on-again, off-again relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth that led to marriage, but they split after just eight months, as Radar has extensively reported.

After her marriage fell apart, the singer had a brief romance with a gal, Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter!

A source told PEOPLE about the women, “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Cyrus moved on quickly, pursuing a romance with handsome Simpson.

To mark Cyrus’ 27th birthday, scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on her wild life.