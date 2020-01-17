What Are the Top 12 Celebrity Rebounds No One Saw Coming?

When a celebrity relationship ends, it is often only a matter of time before the inevitable rebound relationship hits the gossip circuit, and who the celebrity picks as their rebound is often surprising. Whether there is a large age gap, such as Scarlett Johansson and Sean Penn, opposites attracting or even awkward timing, such as Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, most of these rebound relationships don’t last long. Even if these relationships are more of a fling than forever, they do serve a purpose in providing the perfect distraction to get over a bad breakup.

Most rebound relationships are surprising because they are hot and heavy at first but fizzle out fast. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are the perfect example of this — they were engaged after just one month of dating. Pete Davidson makes our list twice, as he found himself in the position of being the rebounder and the reboundee. Channing Tatum jumped into a rebound relationship with singer Jessie J just months after divorcing Jenna Dewan. Some celebrity rebound relationships pack on the PDA, others keep their rebound under wraps like Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz.

From Jennifer Aniston to Khloe Kardashian, here are the top 12 WTF celebrity rebound relationships that no one saw coming!