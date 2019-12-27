Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jessie J is having a tough time after her recent split from Channing Tatum.

On Thursday, December 26, the “Bang Bang” singer, 31, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story, seemingly referring to her recent heartbreak.

“Delayed emotions are…well…not so fun,” she wrote in white text on top of a black background.

She didn’t give further details about the sad post, but RadarOnline.com readers know it came just one week after news broke of her split from Tatum, 39.

At the time of their separation, a source told PEOPLE that the stars — who dated for about one year — had “different priorities and focuses that don’t really align.”

“They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in L.A. a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though,” the insider continued.

On top of that, the Magic Mike hunk was — and still is — hashing out the details of his custody agreement with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The Step Up costars finalized their divorce this November.

One day after her cryptic post, Jessie J shared a video of herself smiling in a black top and hat. “There are so many happy noises in this video,” she captioned the clip. She also insisted she was “happy” in a video post from December 19.

Tatum has not spoken publicly of his split from the pop diva, but Radar exclusively reported he was spotted by fans on the celebrity dating app Raya, just days after their separation.