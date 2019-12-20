Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doing Fine! Jessie J Insists She’s 'Happy' After Channing Tatum Split ‘Magic Mike’ actor is already looking for new love on a dating app.

Jessie J is doing just fine after her breakup from Channing Tatum.

On Thursday December 19,the “Bang Bang” singer, 31, posted an Instagram video of herself in a leotard with sheer polka dot tights and a sheer white top.

As the camera focused on her face, she broke into a smile and confirmed her feelings with a simple caption that read, “Happy.”

As readers know, Tatum, 39, and Jessie J decided to go their separate ways after one year of dating.

A source told Us Weekly, they “broke up about a month ago,” but “are still really close and still good friends.”

Despite being on good terms, however, the 21 Jump Street star is already looking to find himself a new lady.

As Radar exclusively reported, Tatum has already created a profile on celebrity dating app Raya.

“Channing’s new profile popped up for L.A. users of the app last week, it’s full of sexy photos and he’s been very active on it, nobody can quite believe he’s moving on so quickly,” an insider exclusively told Radar. “Fans were really rooting for him and Jessie as a couple but no doubt he’s getting plenty of matches for dates before Christmas.“

The insider continued, “It doesn’t look like he’s nursing a broken heart or thinking about patching things up with his ex, and it’s likely Jessie’s friends have already seen the profile as the app is so popular.”

The former couple was first linked less than six months after Tatum announced he and Jenna Dewan, his wife of nine years, were divorcing.

In November 2018, they went semi-public with their romance after she attended his Magic Mike Live show in London and posted about her experience on Instagram.

It didn’t take long for their relationship to turn serious. According to a Life & Style source, “Channing doesn’t play the field. He’s a one-woman guy and he’s found that woman in Jessie.”

As for Jessie, she was even thinking about starting a family with the actor!

Now, the stars have called it quits and are going into the holiday season as newly-single individuals.