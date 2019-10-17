Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jenna Dewan Was ‘Blindsided’ By Ex Channing Tatum’s Rebound Romance With Jessie J, She Says In New Book The ‘World Of Dance’ star wrote an angry Tweet but never posted it, she claims.

Jenna Dewan “felt blindsided” when she learned her estranged husband, Channing Tatum, had moved on with Australian singer Jessie J, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report from the dancer’s new book.

In Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, the brunette beauty, 38, said she was “alone” when she discovered the news just months after her separation from her husband of 10 years.

“There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship,” she wrote. “I felt blindsided.”

She said she found out at the same time as the rest of the world, which was “difficult.”

Initially, the mom of Everly, 6, said she wrote Tweets about the situation, but never posted them.

“Instead of reacting the way I wanted…I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment?” she said.

As Radar reported, Dewan and Tatum, 39, announced their separation in April 2018. She filed for divorce that October.

That same month, Tatum was spotted with his new pop star love.

Dewan has since moved on with boyfriend Steve Kazee, and the two are now expecting their first child together.

Gracefully You is available in bookstores and online on October 22.