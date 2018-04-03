Photo Credit: BACKGRID

Dewan and Tatum — who fell in love on the set of Step Up in 2006 — welcomed daughter Everly, 4, in 2013. Though they both spoke fondly of parenthood, Tatum told reporters in 2015 that he was eager to have more kids — while Dewan suggested she was not on board, according to OK! Magazine. "Not yet," she said at the time. An insider even told the magazine that Dewan was trying to get back into acting, and didn't feel like taking care of a newborn and a toddler at the same time, especially because Tatum was always traveling.