Bitter Fights & Jealousy: Inside Channing & Jenna's Secret Marriage Crises Before Split
Tatum and Dewan weren't the perfect couple fans thought they were.
Celebrity
Bitter Fights & Jealousy: Inside Channing & Jenna's Secret Marriage Crises Before Split
Tatum and Dewan weren't the perfect couple fans thought they were.
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their shocking split on April 2 after nearly nine years of marriage. The parents of Everly shared a sweet statement regarding the breakup, saying that they still loved each other and would continue to be a family. But RadarOnline.com has uncovered the dark secrets behind their troubled marriage, and the disagreements that tore them apart. Click through to learn more.
Sound off in the comments below!