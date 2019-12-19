Unhappy Holidays: Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have called it quits on their one-year relationship.

“Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, after nine years of marriage, Tatum and Jenna Dewan, both 39, announced they were divorcing in April 2018.

Less than six months later, Tatum was first linked with 31-year-old “Bang Bang” singer Jessie. The two went semi-public in November 2018 after she attended his Magic Mike Live show in London and posted about it on Instagram.

Unfortunately for Tatum, his split with Jessie isn’t the only trouble he’s experiencing before the holidays.

A source recently revealed to Radar that the actor and Dewan are still feuding even though their divorce became official last month.

“They’re on poor terms nowadays with very little love or common respect for how they’ve each decided to live their respective lives,” said a source close to the former lovebirds, who share a 6-year-old daughter, Everly.