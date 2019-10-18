Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jenna Dewan Reveals Doubts After ‘Dark’ Divorce From Channing Tatum: ‘Could Anyone Ever Be Trusted?’ Actress admits in new book she often sobbed after split from Channing Tatum.

When Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum separated after nearly ten years of marriage in 2018, they insisted they remained “best friends” — but now, in her new book, the actress admitted it was a far darker time than fans knew.

In Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday — a copy of which was first obtained by RadarOnline.com — the 38-year-old mom said she “drank a whole lot of wine” and suffered “deep, painful, big cries” in the aftermath of her separation.

“The process wasn’t cute, light or fluffy,” she confessed. “It was a dark and difficult time, for sure.”

Later in the book, she wrote the split “tested” her in ways she “hadn’t thought possible.”

“I started to wonder if everything I believed in and always talked about was even real,” she said. “Could anyone or anything ever be trusted?”

After coping with her feelings head-on, Dewan was able to come out the other side — and find a “deep love” with someone new.

Dewan, already the mother of Everly, 6, with Tatum, recently confirmed she’s pregnant with new boyfriend Steve Kazee’s baby.

On October 17, Radar exclusively reported that Dewan slammed Tatum in her book, claiming she was “blindsided” by his new romance with singer Jessie J.

“There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship,” she wrote.

Though both have moved on, Dewan and Tatum’s divorce is still ongoing. Most recently, the ex-couple filed to be declared legally single.