Jenna Dewan is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, but it hasn’t been an easy road for the star.

During a talk with Extra, the pregnant actress — who is the host of the upcoming dating series Flirty Dancing — said she’s “definitely tired” while juggling pregnancy life, mom life and working life.

“In the beginning, I was a little sick — a lot sick, a lot sick — but now I’m good,” she admitted.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Dewan, 39, is already mom to daughter Everly, 6, from her marriage to former Step Up costar Channing Tatum. The actors were married for nine years before calling it quits on April 2018. Now, though they’ve finalized their divorce, they are still embroiled in a nasty custody battle over their child.

Court documents obtained by Radar show that Tatum, 39, has asked to establish a daily FaceTime schedule for Everly so she can talk to each parent daily, no matter who she is staying with at the time. He’s also asked that she be kept off his and Dewan’s social media accounts if her image, name or likeness is being used for promotional reasons.

Despite the drama, the exes have agreed to joint custody, and now, Dewan is creating a second family with Kazee, 44.

The dancer told Extra she’s glad her pregnancy is going well after such a rough start. “I’m really happy,” she said.

And while working on the series while carrying a baby has been a struggle for the actress, she is doing just fine. “The shows are so fun and I’m literally talking about love and happiness all day long,” Dewan said. “It couldn’t be a better show to be doing while pregnant, that’s for sure.”

Tatum and Dewan are set to attend a mediation on January 28, 2020 at 7:45 a.m. in Los Angeles to further discuss their custody agreement.