Jenna Dewan Insists She Did Not Shade Camila Cabello At AMAs: ‘I Love Her!’ Pregnant dancer was accused of rolling her eyes during ‘Señorita’ performance.

Twitter fans jumped at Jenna Dewan after they thought they caught her shading Camila Cabello at the 2019 American Music Awards — but the pregnant dancer insists that never happened!

The drama began when Dewan, 38, and stylist Brad Goreski were caught on camera dancing to Cabello’s “Señorita” — her steamy collaboration with now-boyfriend Shawn Mendes. During the performance, Dewan appeared to roll her eyes while telling Goreski “She’s always extra,” about Cabello, 22.

The rumors about her alleged shade got back to Dewan, who cleared things up on her way home from the event.

“I’m getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila. No! I love her, I love her so much. I’m such a big fan of hers,” she said in a video on her Instagram Story. “I don’t understand what that’s about but no, I love her, love her, love her.”

“Guys, we were bumping and grinding so hard to ‘Señorita.’ We’re obsessed,” Goreski, 42, added.

“That’s my favorite song!” Dewan said of the track that won Collaboration of the Year.

On her Instagram Story, the “Step Up” actress documented the night, sharing snaps from various performances, including Ciara’s, Lizzo’s, and Cabello’s.

She seemed to be having a blast at the awards show, and even showed off her growing baby bump in an open back Emporio Armani coral gown. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Dewan finalized her divorce from Channing Tatum just last week, and is expecting a child with boyfriend Steve Kazee.