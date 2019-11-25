‘Look At Her Now!’ Selena Gomez Debuts New Thigh Tattoo In Neon Green Mini Dress At AMAs

‘Look At Her Now!’ Selena Gomez Debuts New Thigh Tattoo In Neon Green Mini Dress At AMAs

‘Look At Her Now!’ Selena Gomez Debuts New Thigh Tattoo In Neon Green Mini Dress At AMAs Singer was all smiles as ex Justin Bieber & wife Hailey Baldwin ditched the show!

Selena Gomez’s hot American Music Awards outfit was the cherry on top of her 2019 musical comeback. This Sunday, November 24, the singer showed up to the ritzy event in a neon green mini dress by Versace and diamond necklace. Her makeup was a smoky peach, and her hair was styled in an elegant bob.

In her outfit, the pop diva showed off her curvy figure, long legs, and cool new thigh tattoo! She first showed fans the ink on her Instagram by sharing a collage of Polaroids, one of which was a snap of her tattoo. The design depicts a pair of hands praying, with a rosary wrapped around them — a symbol inspired by Gomez’s faith.

“AMAs day.. more the come..🌼,” she captioned the post, tagging New York City-based tattoo shop Bang Bang.

Gomez, 27, also shared various photos of her on the AMAs red carpet.

“Feels good to be back,” she wrote. “Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter.”

Gomez opened the awards show with her two revenge singles, starting with the emotional track “Lose You To Love Me,” and ending with the upbeat “Look At Her Now.” It was her first live television performance in two years!

In videos from the event, Gomez’s celebrity friends — Taylor Swift included — were seen cheering and singing along as she performed on stage.

To fans’ dismay, Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber did not make it to the show. Though the “Sorry” singer and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, were set to attend, they ended up being no-shows. TMZ reported last year that Bieber, 25, would not attend an award show until he released no music, but fans believe the real reason he skipped the 2019 AMAs was to avoid running into Gomez — whose new songs were inspired by their broken on-and-off relationship.

Though Bieber didn’t explain why he failed to show up at the AMAs, Baldwin, 23, made it clear — via her Instagram — that she was in Germany for business.

She also made it clear that she has no bad blood against Gomez, by liking a video of her that makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted before her opening performance at the AMAs. “#SelenaGomez x #AMAS2019 ❤️🌟⚡️💫✨⭐️,” he captioned the clip. Of course, fans immediately freaked out when they saw Baldwin’s handle on the “likes” section.