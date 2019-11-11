Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Diva Selena! Gomez Makes Three Outfit Changes In One Day Amid Revenge Music Release Justin Bieber's ex promoting her singles in style.

Just like Mariah!

Selena Gomez is pulling out all the stops as she promotes her revenge music singles following her ex Justin Bieber‘s wedding to Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez changed her clothes in between radio interviews to promote her the hot tracks this week — all in an effort to make sure both fans and photographers were never disappointed.

“Selena turned up for radio interviews with several different clothing options. Once she was inside the building she changed into a different outfit between interviews and also wore something different when she left the building,” sources told STRAIGHT SHUTER.

“Selena arrived in a shimmering crushed velvet teal pantsuit by Sies Marjan and left in a chic stripy Ganni dress with a zebra-print.”

In a move Mariah Carey or Jennifer Lopez would make, Gomez, 27, knows exactly what she is doing and is determined to make the biggest splash possible with her new music, the informant revealed to Shutter.

Fans know, Gomez is at the top of her game after releasing her two emotional singles, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now”, both being powerful breakup anthems many have speculated to be about ex-beau Bieber, 25, who married Baldwin, 22, months after he and Gomez broke up.

While in various interviews since her new music release Gomez has opened up about how happy and healthy she is now that she’s gotten past her health issues and her heartbreak, she recently admitted she’s not ready to find love again just yet.

“I am not dating anyone,” she wrote on her Instagram Story this Wednesday, October 30.

RadarOnline.com readers know the star had a hot and heavy relationship with The Weeknd in 2017, before reuniting with Bieber. The two called it quits in early 2018.

“I’ve been single for two years,” Gomez continued on her Story. “I’m on Gods [sic] timing not mine.”