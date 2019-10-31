Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Selena Gomez Insists She’s ‘Not Dating Anyone’ After Revenge Music Release Singer shocked fans with two emotional singles after split from Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez is at the top of her game after releasing her two emotional singles, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.”

The singer, who jumped back up to the music charts after a months-long hiatus due to her emotional and physical health crisis, wrote the songs about her tumultuous romance with Justin Bieber — one which ended when he married Hailey Baldwin in September 2018.

While in various interviews since her new music release Gomez, 27, has opened up about how happy and healthy she is now that she’s gotten past her health issues and her heartbreak, she recently admitted she’s not ready to find love again just yet.

“I am not dating anyone,” she wrote on her Instagram Story this Wednesday, October 30.

RadarOnline.com readers know the star had a hot and heavy relationship with The Weeknd in 2017, before reuniting with Bieber, 25. The two called it quits in early 2018.

“I’ve been single for two years,” Gomez continued on her Story. “I’m on Gods [sic] timing not mine.”

Her on-and-off ex, however, is married to Baldwin, 22.

The two recently celebrated their nuptials in a star-studded South Carolina ceremony, one year after saying “I do” in New York court.

Though they’ve not yet reacted to Gomez’s revenge songs, Baldwin shared a cryptic post featuring the song “I’ll Kill You,” moments after the music release.

Fans quickly took that as shade towards Gomez, which Baldwin quickly denied.