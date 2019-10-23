Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

More fears for Justin Bieber!

Hailey Baldwin is worried Selena Gomez’s hot new song, “Lose You To Love Me,” will cause her husband to suffer another meltdown, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

An insider close to the model insisted she’s not “fazed” by his ex-girlfriend’s not-so cryptic breakup single — but the newlywed thinks it could hurt the “fragile,” “sensitive” Bieber.

“She knows they have a long history, and they’re both singers, so they’re going to make statements about their lives and experiences,” the insider explained. “But Hailey is just worried about how the song will affect Justin, more than anything.”

“He’s had his share of struggles and mental health issues, and despite being in a much stronger place, he is also fragile and sensitive.”

The insider added that Baldwin was concerned her husband could “start thinking about his past” which could “bring him back to a dark place.”

The insider, however, insisted the couple is going strong: “Hailey and Justin are madly in love.”

As Radar reported, Gomez’s newly-released song is full of digs at her longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend — who began his whirlwind relationship with Baldwin immediately after their split last year. (Bieber and Gomez split in April 2018; he was dating Baldwin by that June, engaged by July, and the new couple legally wed two months later. Gomez sought treatment for emotional problems in the aftermath.)

“I gave my all and they all know it/ You turned me down and now it’s showing/ In two months, you replaced us/ Like it was easy/ Made me think I deserved it/ In the thick of healing,” Gomez sings.

Fans were quick to notice that a few hours later Baldwin posted a song titled “I Will Kill You” by Summer Walker to her Instagram Story soon after the song’s release.

The internet went wild assuming the model was shading Gomez. But Baldwin insisted that she wasn’t slamming anyone.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response’. This is complete BS,” she commented.

Bieber has so far remained silent about the scandal.

But just a few months ago, Radar reported the Sorry singer still contacts Gomez to talk and ask for advice.

“At the point, he really just needs to let it go,” a source told Radar. “Justin is married, and it’s time.”