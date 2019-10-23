Selena Gomez Slams Justin Bieber In Song ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Selena Gomez Slams Ex Justin Bieber In Emotional Comeback Single ‘Lose You To Love Me’ ‘In two months you replaced us,’ she sings after his wedding to Hailey Baldwin.

Selena Gomez just released her new single, “Lose You To Love Me,” and her fans are freaking out!

In it, the singer seems to make references to her years-long relationship with Justin Bieber — who famously dumped her in March 2018 before getting together with Hailey Baldwin two months later.

“You promised the world and I fell for it/ I put you first and you adored it/ Set fires to my forest/ And you let it burn/ Sang off-key in my chorus/ ‘Cause it wasn’t yours/ I saw the signs and I ignored it/ Rose-colored glasses all distorted/ Set fire to my purpose/ And I let it burn/ You got off on the hurtin’/ When it wasn’t yours, yeah,” Gomez, 27, sings.

RadarOnline.com readers know the two made their first public debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in February 2011. One year later, however, they called it quits, with sources close to Gomez saying she had trust issues. In 2013, The stars rekindled their romance but in November 2014 broke things off again. Gomez took the split hard, releasing her emotional single, “The Heart Wants What It Wants.”

In December 2014, Bieber was spotted on vacation with Baldwin, 22, but when rumors spread that the two were dating, he denied there was any romance between them, and called the model his “good friend.” A few months later, Gomez moved on with deejay Zedd. Their romance was short-lived, and in November of that year, Bieber was seen serenading her at a Beverly Hills hotel bar.

“We’d always go into it blindly/ I needed to lose you to find me/ This dancing was killing me softly/ I needed to hate you to love me, yeah/ I needed to lose you to love me, yeah,” Gomez sings.

In August 2016, Bieber, 25, was spotted holding hands with Sofia Richie, and even posted snaps of them together on his Instagram. His fans, however, were not there for the romance, and quickly showered him with hate. He, in turn, threatened to make his account private.

“If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – It should be special between you two only,” Gomez commented on his post. “Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before any one ever did.”

Bieber responded: “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way.”

In January 2017, Gomez was spotted out with Bella Hadid’s ex, The Weeknd. Their romance was hot and heavy, and led to song releases on both of their parts. The stars made their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala that May but broke things off soon after.

In September — one month before dumping The Weeknd — Gomez underwent a kidney transplant which saved her life. And once she recovered, her priorities shifted. Fans couldn’t contain their joy when photos of her attending church and grabbing breakfast with Bieber were leaked. Soon, more snaps of them riding bikes and kissing at an ice skating rink were released.

In December 2017, Gomez and mom Mandy Teefey unfollowed each other on Instagram, with sources saying Teefey, 43, was not happy with her daughter’s reunion with Bieber. Gomez also lost touch with best friend Francia Raisa around that time, despite the fact that she was the one who donated her kidney for Gomez’s emergency surgery.

Despite the drama, Gomez flew to Jamaica with Bieber in February 2018 to attend his father Jeremy Bieber’s wedding. Once they got back to California, however, things took a sour turn. In March of that year, the stars were pictured entering the same church separately and sitting far from each other while inside. Sources said they were just taking a break, but in May, the “Sorry” singer was rumored to be spending time with Baldwin and in June, he was pictured making out with the model all over Brooklyn. Though they didn’t say much about their rekindled relationship, Bieber popped the question in July, and married Baldwin in September! The two had a lavish wedding ceremony one year later, this September 2019 in South Carolina.

In her new single, the singer slams her ex for replacing her with Baldwin after years of on-and-off dating.

“I gave my all and they all know it/ You turned me down and now it’s showing/ In two months, you replaced us/ Like it was easy/ Made me think I deserved it/ In the thick of healing, yeah,” Gomez sings.

“And now the chapter is closed and done/ To love love, yeah/ To love love, yeah/ To love, yeah/ And now it’s goodbye, it’s goodbye for us,” Gomez concludes.

While Bieber has not responded to his ex’s heartbreaking song, Baldwin shared a cryptic post moments after the single’s release. On her Instagram Story, the model posted a screenshot of a song titled “I’ll Kill You.” Radar previously reported that Bieber’s link to Gomez has come between his marriage to Baldwin various times before. When the two first got hitched, sources told Radar Bieber couldn’t stop trying to contact Gomez, and Baldwin was losing her mind! The pop prince was also spotted crying in his car after Gomez suffered a mental breakdown and checked herself into a treatment center.

After debuting her new song, Gomez took to Instagram to share a message to her fans. “Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. Lose You To Love Me is out now,” she wrote.

The star also shared a note on her Instagram Story regarding her faith, and seemingly calling Bieber “the enemy.”

“I’m literally just laying down and thanking Jesus… Where my father has taken me and placing me is exactly where I am meant to be. He said to me ‘Selena hold on, I hurt when you hurt. I cry when you cry but I will NEVER, EVER leave your side. Work with me, walk with me and watch how I do it.’ He always surprises me and I re-fall in love with Him every single time,” she wrote. “In my worst moments, like awful, most painful moments –I never stoped [sic] falling for my knees wanting and needing only His love. See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it’s just not gonna happen. Not today. Not the next…”

Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” is the lead single of what will be her third studio album. As of now, it remains untitled.