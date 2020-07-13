Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin got married for a second time on Monday, September 30, after months of relationship trouble, RadarOnline.com learned.

The pop star, 25, and his model spouse, 22, first tied the knot in a private New York courthouse ceremony on September 13, 2018 after just a two-month engagement.

Then, after a troubled marriage year, they finally had their big white wedding in front of family and friends on the coast of South Carolina.

The two have had a tumultuous romance which has culminated in two ceremonies.

Bieber and a preteen Baldwin first met in 2009 when her father, actor Stephen, now 53, introduced her to the pop star backstage at The Today Show.

The two later traveled in the same group of friends. In 2016, they first dated, but split up, with Bieber moving to Selena Gomez.

After Bieber broke up with Gomez in early 2018, he started seeing Baldwin again that May.

He moved fast in their reconciliation. In July 2018, the “Sorry” singer and the blonde model got engaged in the Bahamas.

They married that September, but it’s been a bumpy ride.

Days after saying “I do,” Bieber was pictured crying uncontrollably while driving around with Baldwin.

A source told Radar that Bieber hired a church pal to help keep him in the right track — meaning away from other women.

Although he’s stayed faithful to Baldwin, an insider said that he was still communicating with ex-gal pal Gomez, angering his wife.

“Justin is constantly talking about Selena and Hailey is at her boiling point with all of this,” a source close to Gomez told Radar at the time.

“Hailey absolutely lost it and reached out to Selena to tell her to stay away from her man!”

Lately, Baldwin has appeared to be in denial about their relationship woe, talking about starting a family with her husband.

She recently wrote to Bieber on social media, “Hi (future) baby Daddy.”

The singer’s admitted struggle with emotional issues has also marred their union.

They’ve admitted to going to couple’s therapy.

Before their second wedding, Bieber shocked fans with a post on Labor Day, admitting to his past mistakes, and coming clean about his crippling mental health issues.

He wrote on Instagram, “It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances your relationships.”

He added that his anxiety about his life has caused him to think like a pessimist at times, and always anticipate “another bad day.”

Bieber said that the cycle of dark emotions can get so bad that sometimes “you don’t even want to live anymore.”

He didn’t sound like a happily married man.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on Bieber and Baldwin’s relationship scandals.