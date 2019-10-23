Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Stop With This Nonsense!' Hailey Reacts To Selena Diss Rumors After Revenge Song Baldwin denies she has anything to say about Gomez’s emotional single.

Hailey Baldwin is not here for the drama.

This Wednesday, October 23, the model denied that her Instagram Story featuring a song titled “I’ll Kill You” was a shady response to Selena Gomez’s new single, “Lose You To Love Me,” about Justin Bieber.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response’. This is complete BS,” she commented on a Just Jared Instagram post with the caption “Fans think Hailey Bieber posted quite the pointed response to Selena Gomez after the release of Selena’s song ‘Lose You To Love Me.’”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Gomez, 27, opened up about her rocky on-and-off relationship with Bieber, 25, in her emotional single, even slamming him for moving on with Baldwin, 22, so quickly after they broke things off last year.

“I gave my all and they all know it/ You turned me down and now it’s showing/ In two months, you replaced us/ Like it was easy/ Made me think I deserved it/ In the thick of healing, yeah,” Gomez sings.

While neither Bieber nor Baldwin have publicly responded to the song, the model shared a screenshot of Summer Walker’s song “I’ll Kill You,” moments after the single’s release. Though she now denies the two events were at all related, fans have taken her post as a reaction to Gomez’s words about Bieber and have even made memes about the scandal!

“Selena Gomez: *releases a song about Justin Bieber* Hailey Baldwin: I’ll kill you,” reads one viral meme.

Gomez has also stayed quiet since her single’s release, only thanking her loved ones, fans, and God, for getting her to where she is now.

“And now the chapter is closed and done/ To love love, yeah/ To love love, yeah/ To love, yeah/ And now it’s goodbye, it’s goodbye for us,” Gomez concludes in the song.

Bieber has also remained silent — months after a source told Radar he was desperately trying to contact Gomez and rethinking his marriage to Baldwin. Earlier this Wednesday, delivery men were seen carrying a huge, framed replica of one of Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding photos into their California home.