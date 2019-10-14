Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hailey 'Concerned' About Justin's Spending: 'He Lives Like A Prince!' Bieber's purchases have been 'ridiculous,' source claims.

Justin Bieber‘s wild spending habits are beginning to worry his wife Hailey Baldwin , RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Justin basically lives like a prince. He wants everything to be ultra-expensive, or he’s not happy,” a source exclusively told Radar. “Sure, he’s worth a ton of money, but his outgoings have been off the charts recently.”

“He’s bought a string of properties on a whim recently, and is constantly dropping fortunes on jewelry, clothes, cars and anything he sees online that looks appealing.”

As Radar reported, the “Sorry” hitmaker, 25, once bought an expensive Cartier ring for Baldwin, 22, after a rough patch in their marriage, but even at the receiving end of his surprise presents, she’s still concerned about their finances.

“She loves how generous and impulsive he is, but some of his purchases lately have been ridiculous,” the source also shared with Radar.

Readers know money isn’t the only thing the model worries about.

Radar previously reported the blond beauty is constantly thinking about her husband’s state of mind, as she noticed he was behaving as though he were a teenager.

“She literally manages every aspect of his day and worries about his state of mind constantly, while he just kind of hangs around playing pranks on her,” a source told Radar at the time.

Hailey has also had to be wary of his past relationship with Selena Gomez.

In an interview with Vogue, they revealed the many hardships of their new marriage.

“I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship,” said Hailey in regards to her life as a wife. “I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard.”

Readers know the lovebirds, who first married in a private ceremony at a New York courthouse last year, celebrated their second wedding with loved ones last week in a more formal ceremony on the coast of South Carolina.