Still Feuding! Selena Gomez's Ex-BFF Francia Raisa Snubs Singer Amid Music Comeback The 'Grown-ish' star ended their lifelong friendship after kidney transplant drama.

Selena Gomez has made a music comeback with her two latest singles — but it seems like her former best friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa, is still not supporting her through the major success.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported in July, Gomez, 27, and Raisa, 31, began feuding nearly a year ago.

An insider revealed the two haven’t even spoken since last October.

“They haven’t talked at all,” the source said.

It’s not surprising then that Raisa has remained mum since Gomez released her instant hits, “Look At Me Now” and “Lose You To Love” about her on-and-of relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

In the past, however, the Grown-ish actress was always first to promote her best friend’s projects.

In May 2016, Raisa posted a photo in support of Gomez’s Revival tour, with the caption: “All of the feels #revivaltour #family.”

A month later, she posted another photo, gushing about the singer.

“I am obsessed with every memory we’ve built in the last 8 years and the ones we have yet to create,” Raisa wrote. “I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did.”

But it seems those feelings are now long gone. The former besties haven’t been spotted together in public since their Today Show interview back in October 2017.

A separate source told Radar that their falling out happened when Raisa found out about Gomez’s“unhealthy choices,” including drinking alcohol, after her kidney transplant.

An upset Raisa — who has said she went through hell when recovering from the surgery — “called Selena out” on her behavior.

“She cares about her and she loves her,” the source explained. “She told her that she was just really making some unhealthy choices, and that she was concerned for her.”

That allegedly did not sit well with Gomez, who checked herself into a wellness facility several months after her operation.

Readers recall that her rehab stint came after Radar exclusively reported she was spotted drinking alcohol at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City.

When fans at the time questioned Gomez’s decision to drink, she brushed off their concerns, saying in an interview with Elle, “As far as my personal life, someone sees me having a glass of wine? I could give two s***s. I’m not trying to hide. That’s my life.”