Selena Gomez Says She Dodged A Bullet In Song ‘Look At Her Now’

More Digs At Justin! Selena Says She ‘Dodged A Bullet’ In Empowering New Song ‘Look At Her Now’

More Digs At Justin! Selena Says She ‘Dodged A Bullet’ In Empowering New Song ‘Look At Her Now’

More Digs At Justin! Selena Says She ‘Dodged A Bullet’ In Empowering New Song ‘Look At Her Now’ Meanwhile, Hailey worries nemesis’ revenge music will ‘break ’her fragile hubby.

Selena Gomez just dropped another single from her unnamed album, and to fans’ delight, it too seems to have plenty of references to her years-long romance with Justin Bieber.

“And here’s my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this especially for you. Y’all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now,” tweeted the singer, exactly 24 hours after releasing her internet-breaking song “Lose You To Love Me.”

Unlike her emotional first track — in which she slammed Bieber, 25, for making her life hell, rejecting her, and then marrying Hailey Baldwin — her second is a lively, club-friendly hit.

The empowering chorus reads: “Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm/ Look at her now, watch her go/Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm/ Wow, look at her now.”

Gomez, 27, also seems to bash her allegedly toxic relationship with Bieber — which fans know lasted almost eight years, on and off. Throughout that time, both stars referred to the other as their first love.

“They fell in love one summer/ A little too wild for each other/ Shiny ’til it wasn’t/ Feels good ’til it doesn’t,” Gomez sings.

Like in her first track, the singer seems to slam Bieber for replacing her with Baldwin, 22, just two months after their last breakup. RadarOnline.com readers also know that during the many times that Gomez and Bieber broke up, the “Sorry” singer dated other high-profile beauties such as Sofia Richie, Baskin Champion and allegedly Kourtney Kardashian.

“It was her first real lover/ His too ’til he had another/ Oh, god, when she found out/ Trust levels went way down,” Gomez sings.

And despite the fact that Gomez and Bieber always found their way back to each other, most of their loved ones did not approve of their relationship, and Gomez’s mother even cut off communication with her when the two reunited after Gomez’s kidney transplant. Sources told Radar Mandy Teefey was convinced Bieber was a bad influence on her daughter.

The singers broke things off in March of 2018 and by May, the pop prince had run back to Baldwin. He proposed one month later and the two married in a secret ceremony in September, 2018. Around that same time, Gomez suffered a mental breakdown and checked herself into rehab. Sources said she was worried about her health. Luckily, she is now living a healthy lifestyle and focusing on her family, friends and musical comeback.

“Of course she was sad/ But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet (Mm)/ Took a few years to soak up the tears/ But look at her now, watch her go,” Gomez sings.

In her song, Gomez also seems to reference Bieber’s former hard partying ways, which she previously suggested were the cause of their first few breakups.

“Fast nights that got him/ That new life was his problem/ Not saying she was perfect/ Still regrets that moment,” she sings.

Readers know that Bieber recently admitted to using “heavy drugs” and “abusing” his relationships in an emotional Instagram post about his mental health.

“She knows she’ll find love (She knows)/ Only if she wants it/ She knows she’ll find love (She knows)/ She knows she’ll find love (She knows),” Gomez sings. “Only if she wants it/ She knows she’ll find love (She knows)/ On the up from the way down/ Look at her now, watch her go.”

While Bieber has not publicly reacted to his ex’s new songs about their relationship, Baldwin posted a cryptic Instagram Story — a screenshot of a song titled “I’ll Kill You” — prompting fans to believe she was responding to the heart wrenching first track. The model, however, denied those claims in a comment to Just Jared. “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response’. This is complete BS,” she commented on one of the outlet’s Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, a source told Radar that while Baldwin is trying to put on a brave face amid Gomez’s revenge music release, she’s worried it will “break” fragile Bieber!

“She knows they have a long history, and they’re both singers, so they’re going to make statements about their lives and experiences,” the insider explained. “But Hailey is just worried about how the song will affect Justin, more than anything.”