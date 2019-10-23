Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Social Media Shaming & Shady Lyrics! See How Selena Has Slammed Ex Justin For Years Gomez and Bieber's on-again, off-again relationship is a never-ending battle.

Selena Gomez has blasted her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber for years during their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship — that’s apparently permanently over now after his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber, 25 and Baldwin, 22, sealed their love in a big second wedding last month, but Gomez, 27, isn’t through roasting him!

The singer just released her new single, “Lose You To Love Me,” and her fans believe Gomez has made shady references to her years-long relationship with Bieber in it.

She sings in the tune, “You promised the world and I fell for it/ I put you first and you adored it/ Set fires to my forest/ And you let it burn/ Sang off-key in my chorus/ ‘Cause it wasn’t yours/ I saw the signs and I ignored it/ Rose-colored glasses all distorted/ Set fire to my purpose/ And I let it burn/ You got off on the hurtin’/ When it wasn’t yours, yeah.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the two first appeared publically as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in February 2011. One year later, however, they broke up, with sources close to Gomez saying she had trust issues.

In 2013, Gomez and Bieber rekindled their romance, but in November 2014 split up yet again. Gomez then released her emotional single referencing her pain called, “The Heart Wants What It Wants.”

After time apart, in which Bieber dated Baldwin, in 2016, Gomez and Bieber were together again.

However, they split up again in March 2018, and Bieber reconciled with Baldwin that May.

In July 2018, the “Sorry” singer and the blonde model got engaged in the Bahamas.

Bieber and Baldwin confirmed in November 2018 that they were married after a New York courthouse wedding and had a second ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

Through it all, Gomez has thrown shade at Bieber.

Low lights have included Gomez offering a cryptic tweet in October 2014, amid Bieber dating Kendall Jenner, that read, “Sometimes we think we aren’t good enough. But then I realize when I think I’m alone I have God.”

She once told fans she preferred One Direction’s “Made In the AM” to Bieber’s “Purpose” and dissed him over a fan’s photo saying Bieber was dating “underage” then-girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Gomez has opined about what she wants in a relationship: “Honesty. You have to have honesty when you’re living this lifestyle because of the distance imposed when working—you are separated so often. You have to be super-honest and open. That is key.”

It’s clear that for years, Gomez had problems achieving honesty with Bieber and she’s called him out on their problems often.

And even though he’s a married man, she’s not through throwing shade!

Scroll through Radar's gallery for more.