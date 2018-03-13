Broken Bieber! Justin Caught Crying Amid Split With Selena

Justin Bieber is finally getting a taste of his own medicine! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the singer's on-again, off-again "love of his life" girlfriend Selena Gomez , 25, is feeling "smothered" by him! Click through seven sad photos of the 24-year-old "Sorry" singer's recent crying breakdown, which was caught on camera! Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Selena just felt like Justin was smothering her all the time and she could not deal with his constant questioning," the insider said. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The couple recently revealed they were getting some space from each other to figure things out. Judging by Bieber's state of mind — he was caught crying in his car in L.A. following the announcement of their split — it seems that absence definitely made his broken heart grow even fonder for Gomez. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Justin is a train wreck right now and he is begging her to just stay," the insider told Radar. "He feels like he changed his whole life for her and became the person she wanted him to be all along." Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to the source, "Gomez didn't like the fact that he was constantly worried that she wasn't telling the truth about where she was, or who she was talking to." Last week, Bieber and Gomez separately attended the same church sermon Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously reported, Bieber forced himself into Gomez's life again after she went through a kidney transplant. "Selena just does not have time to worry about all of this right now because she has bigger issues to deal with," the source noted. Photo credit: BACKGRID