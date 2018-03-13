Broken Bieber! Justin Caught Crying Amid Split With Selena thumbnail

Exclusive

Broken Bieber! Justin Caught Crying Amid Split With Selena

'Sorry' singer was 'smothering' Gomez.

By
Posted on
Justin Bieber is finally getting a taste of his own medicine! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the singer's on-again, off-again "love of his life" girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, is feeling "smothered" by him! Click through seven sad photos of the 24-year-old "Sorry" singer's recent crying breakdown, which was caught on camera!

As fans know, Gomez and Bieber were last spotted looking lovey-dovey last month when the two took a romantic vacation to Jamaica together. However, a source said that the relationship quickly went downhill when they returned.

"Selena just felt like Justin was smothering her all the time and she could not deal with his constant questioning," the insider said.

The couple recently revealed they were getting some space from each other to figure things out. Judging by Bieber's state of mind — he was caught crying in his car in L.A. following the announcement of their split — it seems that absence definitely made his broken heart grow even fonder for Gomez.

"Justin is a train wreck right now and he is begging her to just stay," the insider told Radar. "He feels like he changed his whole life for her and became the person she wanted him to be all along."

According to the source, "Gomez didn't like the fact that he was constantly worried that she wasn't telling the truth about where she was, or who she was talking to." Last week, Bieber and Gomez separately attended the same church sermon.

As Radar previously reported, Bieber forced himself into Gomez's life again after she went through a kidney transplant. "Selena just does not have time to worry about all of this right now because she has bigger issues to deal with," the source noted.

Do you think Justin and Selena should be together? Sound off in the comments.

