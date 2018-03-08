Radar Online participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Selena Gomez Spotted At Church With Justin Bieber Amid Breakup Rumors
Selena Gomez looked elegant and gorgeous as she was spotted leaving her usual church service this Wednesday night. The star wore a black outfit and tan coat as she left the chapel with a friend, in a separate car as boyfriend Justin Bieber. The outing came after reporters claimed the duo was taking some space apart! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos and learn more.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Are Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 24, still going strong? This Wednesday night, the duo was spotted leaving their usual Beverly Hills church service in separate cars, after attending together. While the stars were not pictured displaying any lovey PDA, they did not seem to be avoiding ach other amid their recent breakup rumors.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As readers know, Bieber and Gomez had been inseparable after they rekindled their love late last year. This Wednesday, March 6, however, E! News reported that the two were taking some time apart!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
"They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed,” said the outlet’s source. "They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other,” the insider added.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The on-again couple has reportedly been feeling a lot of pressure from the media since they got back together. Despite being totally in love with one another, Bieber and Gomez have not been seeing eye-to-eye, according to the outlet.
Although they spent a romantic week in Jamaica for Bieber’s father’s wedding just prior, it seems the stars may have decided to cool things off — at least for now.
Do you think Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are on a break, and could the actress' mom have anything to do with it?
