Selena Gomez Sides With BFF Taylor After Fans Slam Her For Promoting Kim’s Brand The ‘Look At Her Now’ singer deleted a post of her wearing Kardashian’s SKIMS.

Selena Gomez doesn’t want anyone getting confused about where her loyalty lies.

Hours after she faced backlash from Swifties for promoting Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS on her Instagram Story, Gomez, 27, deleted her post and replaced it with a photo of her and Taylor Swift.

“My ride or die. I would die for this one,” she wrote over the snap. “Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I’m on your side for life.”

The “Look At Her Now” singer felt the need to pick sides in the infamous Kardashian vs. Swift feud — which began in 2016 with a misunderstanding over one of Kanye West’s songs in which he rapped about Swift — after posing in her SKIMS shape wear hours earlier. As her followers know, Gomez shared a mirror selfie of her wearing a black bodysuit by Kardashian, 38. “Legit so freaking comfortable,” she wrote before deleting the post entirely.

Fans initially took Gomez’s SKIMS posts to mean she was siding with Kardashian taking a dig at longtime bestie Swift, 25, which evidently, she was not.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Gomez and Swift have been close for years, and have always publicly supported one another’s lives and careers.

After Gomez released her single “Lose You To Love Me” about ex Justin Bieber last week, Swift gushed about the track on her Instagram Story, calling it her favorite Gomez song of all time! She also told Zane Lowe during an appearance on his show that the emotional ballad is “the best thing she’s ever done.”

“I’m so proud of her. She’s been through so much. I’ve watched so much happen in her life and had a front-row seat to so much, and I’m so proud of her. She is such a revelation because now she’s making her best stuff,” Swift said. “I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she’s done so far. Just from my perspective as her friend, I’ve just never been more proud. The things that she’s overcome, the situations that she’s risen above.”

Gomez also spoke kindly of her friend during her own appearance on Lowe’s New Music Daily show, saying that Swift and her family have been with her through her ups and downs and are always there to support and understand her.

She also said that she sampled her newest songs to them first, before officially releasing them, and got the best reaction of all.

“I played her this song and I played it with her mom and dad, and I showed her the video. Her mom and Taylor started crying,” Gomez recalled. “It wasn’t because the song was emotional, it was just because the first thing they said to me was, ‘We’re so happy that you’re here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.’ That’s a huge thing for me.”