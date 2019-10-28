Look At Her Now! Selena Gomez Beams After Slamming Ex Justin Bieber In New Songs

Look At Her Now! Selena Gomez Beams After Slamming Ex Justin Bieber In New Songs The singer stepped out in NYC looking happy and healthy.

Looking healthy and happy, Selena Gomez wowed bystanders when she stepped out in New York City on Monday, Oct. 28.

Perhaps the talented singer is feeling back on-point after skewering her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, in her new songs “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gomez recently released the songs from her untitled album.

In the lyrics to her first Internet-breaking hit “Lose You to Love Me,” the singer slammed Bieber, 25, for making her life hell, rejecting her, and then marrying Hailey Baldwin after ending their years-long relationship in March 2018.

“You promised the world and I fell for it/ I put you first and you adored it/ Set fires to my forest/ And you let it burn/ Sang off-key in my chorus/ ‘Cause it wasn’t yours/ I saw the signs and I ignored it/ Rose-colored glasses all distorted/ Set fire to my purpose/ And I let it burn/ You got off on the hurtin’/ When it wasn’t yours, yeah,” Gomez, 27, sings.

In her second song, “Look At Her Now,” the talented songstress again seemed to take aim at Bieber.

“It was her first real lover/ His too ’til he had another/ Oh, god, when she found out/ Trust levels went way down,” Gomez sings.

“Of course she was sad/ But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet (Mm)/ Took a few years to soak up the tears/ But look at her now, watch her go,” she continues in the song.

