More Selena Agony? Justin Hints About Having Babies Soon With Wife Hailey Bieber & Baldwin celebrate her birthday as Gomez is set to face her ex-beau at AMAs.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin celebrated her 23rd birthday on Friday, Nov. 22, and the singer teased fans that they will have babies soon.

“Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday!” Bieber, 25, wrote alongside two Instagram photos from the couple’s wedding. “The way you live life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way.”

He added, “next season BABIES.”

Bieber’s big hint could cause further heartbreak for his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 27, after their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship.

The timing seems harsh for Gomez as both she and Bieber are set to perform separately at the American Music Awards this Sunday, Nov. 24.

Fans are wondering how the exes’ awkward potential run-in at the show will go.

On Friday, Bieber and Baldwin had a birthday dinner for her at Nobu.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the two married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

A year later, Bieber and the blonde model exchanged vows in a second wedding in front of family and friends in South Carolina.

A source told Us Weekly, “They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together.”

But Baldwin has implied to Highsnobiety that she’s focusing on her career, saying, “The goal is to build many brands associated to my name. I have a lot of goals. I’m still young, so there’s no rush. I love clothes, it’s a big reason why I love being in fashion and why I’m doing this. If I hadn’t gotten into modeling, I would have gone to fashion school. Clothes are a huge thing for me, but I’m also big on my skin and beauty.”

Baldwin also wants to do charity work, telling the site, “I don’t even know that much in advance to be honest, but there’s a lot I want to do in terms of charity projects. I would love to get involved in more things that make a difference. In 2019, I was having this internal struggle. I felt like I’m not doing enough or I’m not using enough of my platform or voice to talk to young women, or talk about things that matter. I’m really passionate about talking to young women. Women supporting women has become such a big conversation but there’s still so much we can do. There’s no reason there needs to be this girl against girl drama, and social media makes it way worse. There’s no reason why we can’t be kind to each other.”

Meanwhile, Gomez is looking better than ever following the release of her two chart-topping hits. At the recent ACLU SoCal Bill of Right’s Dinner, Gomez was a stunner in a shimmery orange dress.

