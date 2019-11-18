Watch Out, Justin! Selena Looks Better Than Ever Days Before Bieber Run-In

Watch Out, Justin! Selena Looks Better Than Ever Days Before Bieber Run-In

Watch Out, Justin! Selena Looks Better Than Ever Days Before Bieber Run-In The exes are both set to perform at this year’s AMAs.

Selena Gomez is looking better than ever following the release of her two chart-topping hits.

This weekend, the singer showed up at the ACLU SoCal Bill of Right`s Dinner looking stunning in a shimmery orange dress and black pumps. Her hair was set in loose waves, and she wore smoky, autumn-inspired makeup and a deep maroon lipstick.

Her attendance at Sunday’s star-studded event comes days before she’s set to run into ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber at the 2019 American Music Awards. As fans know, both stars are set to perform at the ceremony, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this November 24. It will be the first time the ex-lovers come face-to-face since their 2018 breakup.

RadarOnline.com readers know Gomez and Bieber rekindled their romance after September 2017, when the pod diva underwent a kidney transplant. Their love sent shockwaves through Hollywood and also through Gomez’s crew. Her mom, angered by the relationship, unfollowed her from Instagram, and her kidney donor and best friend, Francia Raisa, cut ties with her. Still, Gomez stayed with Bieber until February 2018. That month, the two attended Bieber’s father’s wedding in Jamaica, but when they returned to California, things took a turn for the worse.

In May, Bieber was spotted hanging out with Hailey Baldwin, and in June, photos of them making out all over Brooklyn spread through the web. Though fans assumed it was just a fling, the longtime friends married in September!

In her new singles, “Lose You To Love Me,” and “Look At Her Now,” Gomez talks about the pain she felt after losing Bieber to Baldwin, and the time and energy it took for her to heal and move on. Now, she is feeling better than ever, and looking forward to whatever the future has in store for her.