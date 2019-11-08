Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Feud Over? Selena Gomez's Ex-BFF Francia Raisa Reaches Out 1 Year After Bitter Fight The 'Grown-ish' actress stopped speaking to the superstar after giving her a kidney.

Selena Gomez and her former best friend, Francia Raisa, have seemingly reconciled after a bitter year-long feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It all started when Gomez, 27, posted a sweet photo with her 5-year-old sister, Gracie, at the Frozen 2 premiere.

“Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!” she captioned the picture.

Following more than one year of icy silence, the Grown-ish actress, 31, left a heartfelt comment.

“Omg! 😭😭 My heart right now,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to notice the support from Gomez’s one-time BFF and kidney donor after the two had a falling out last October.

“Friends again, I m gonna cry 😭😭😭,” one follower wrote.

As Radar exclusively reported, the two became estranged a year after Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017.

“They haven’t talked at all since October,” an inside source told Radar about the two women’s fractured friendship in July 2019.

A separate insider told Radar that Raisa was upset Gomez was drinking and making “unhealthy” choices that could impact her health following the risky surgery.

“She cares about her and she loves her,” the insider explained. “She told her that she was just really making some unhealthy choices, and that she was concerned for her.”

But Gomez seems to have cleaned up her act. She ditched bad boy ex Justin Bieber and sought treatment for emotional issues in 2018, and is now making a big music comeback.

Perhaps Raisa saw the positive changes, and is ready to re-enter Gomez’s life.