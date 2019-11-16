Taking Sides! Justin Bieber Supports Big Machine Records In Taylor Swift Feud Singer alleges her former label won’t let her use old music.

Justin Bieber has taken sides in the feud between Big Machine Records and Taylor Swift.

The “Sorry” hitmaker posted a screenshot of a website article that insisted the singer was “dead wrong” about the statements she made regarding her ability to perform certain music.

As readers know, Swift claimed that her former label, controlled by Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, has prohibited her from performing any of her classic hits during the 2019 American Music Awards.

“It’s been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year’s ceremony. I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show,” Swift, 29, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 14. “Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

In the same statement, the Grammy winner disclosed the use of her older music or performance footage was also nixed for a Netflix documentary about her life.

Her projects, she shared, would be allowed if she requested that Swift not “re-record copycat versions” of her songs in 2020, even though she claimed she’s “legally allowed” to do so. She was also instructed to refrain from talking about Braun, 38.

Following Swift’s online rant, Big Machine released a statement, refuting Swift’s accusations. ‘Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist,” they wrote.

“At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate,” the company’s statement reads.

Braun is Bieber’s manager and Swift has slammed him in the past for alleged “bullying.”

While Bieber sided with Braun and Big Machine Records, his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez spoke out in support of her best friend this week.

“My heart is so heavy right now. It makes me sick and extremely angry. (I don’t mind if there may be retaliation) this is my opinion. It’s greed, manipulation, and power. There is no heart or thought of anyone else. No respect for the words my friend has written since she was a 14-year-old in her bedroom,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story.

Readers know Swift called out Braun before after learning he had acquired ownership of her masters. After receiving the news, she made the decision to re-record her first six albums.