‘Bad Blood!’ Taylor Swift’s History Of Famous Feuds With Celebs Exposed From former besties to current frenemies, she has a growing list of ex-pals.

Taylor Swift sure does know how to hold a grudge. Over her short career, her famous feuds have been legendary – and have often led to some of her biggest hits!

Usually, the source of her scorn is a jilted lover, or a former friend who did her wrong. But the “Shake It Off” singer currently finds herself at odds with many of her superstar besties over the recent beef with music manager Scooter Braun, who managed to buy all of her master recordings.

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in,” she explained on Tumblr. “I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past.”

Swift shared that she learned of Braun’s acquisition along with the rest of the world and that it triggered thoughts of his “incessant, manipulative bullying” in past years.

But in a bit of a surprise, some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including some friends of Swift’s, came to Braun’s defense.

“I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man,” Demi Lovato wrote on her Instagram. “Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is.”

Former opening act Justin Bieber felt the need to speak out as well.

“Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you!” Bieber added. “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter.”

