Selena Gomez is standing by her bestie, Taylor Swift, amid her feud with celebrity manager Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records.

Hours after the “Lover” singer, 29, shared a Tumblr statement claiming that Braun, 38, and the record label’s CEO, Scott Borchetta, are refusing to let her play her old music on TV, Gomez, 27, took to Instagram to voice her thoughts on the matter.

“My heart is so heavy right now. It makes me sick and extremely angry. (I don’t mind if there may be retaliation) this is my opinion. It’s greed, manipulation, and power. There is no heart or thought of anyone else. No respect for the words my friend has written since she was a 14-year-old in her bedroom,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story.

In her own statement, Swift said that all she wants is to be able to play her own music. She also said that due to Braun and Borchetta’s restrictions, her AMA performance and upcoming Netflix documentary about her life are on hold.

“You’ve robbed and crushed one of our best song writers of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with her fans and the world,” Gomez continued in her message.

She then spoke about her 13-years-long friendship with Swift, and how heartbreaking it is to see her let go of the music she wrote in her diary as a hopeful teen.

“So I can tell you first hand the MOST important thing to Taylor is her family, love, her fans, and her MUSIC. I really hope there is a change of heart over this unfortunate situation,” Gomez wrote. “Seeing my best friend (or any of my friends) be constantly pulled down is the worst feeling. Taylor fights. She will never stop fighting. People grow from choices. Some will stay exactly the same. I just want a change of heart. I love you.”

Following Swift’s rant and Gomez’s message supporting her, Big Machine Label Group released its own statement, addressing her directly by saying: ‘Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist.”

They also refuted the claims she made about her not being allowed to perform her music.

“As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate,” the company’s statement reads.

They further explained the deal they made with the singer and accused her of putting staffers in danger with her aggressive accusations.

“The truth is, Taylor has admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company, which is responsible for 120 hardworking employees who helped build her career. We have worked diligently to have a conversation about these matters with Taylor and her team to productively move forward. We started to see progress over the past two weeks and were optimistic as recently as yesterday that this may get resolved. However, despite our persistent efforts to find a private and mutually satisfactory solution, Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families,” the statement continued.

The company concluded by asking Swift to take their calls and agree to their meetings — which they say she hasn’t done — and work with them to find a deal that fits both their needs.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Braun has not spoken publicly of his feud with Swift, but various of his friends, supporters, and celebrity clients — which include Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande — have taken his side in the argument. Similarly, many stars have rushed to Swift’s defense.