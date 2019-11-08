Twinning! Selena Gomez and her little sister looked adorable while sporting matching ice queen outfits at the Frozen premiere in Los Angeles this week.

On Thursday, November 7, the pop singer showed up to the red carpet with her mini-me, 6-year-old Gracie Elliot Teefey.

The two held hands while posing for photos, with Selena smiling sweetly at her much-younger sibling.

“Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!” Selena captioned a series of photos of her and Gracie at the event. She also shared snaps of Gracie walking towards the premiere on her Instagram Story, and of the two cuddling up to each other in their coordinating looks.

Mandy Teefey, Selena and Gracie’s mom, also shared some photos of the two at the Hollywood event. “Frozen Family Night! My princesses!!! XOXO” she wrote in the caption.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Gracie’s father is Mandy’s current husband, Brian Teefey. Selena’s father, meanwhile, is Mandy’s ex-husband, Ricardo Joel Gomez. Apart from Gracie, Selena also has another half-sister, 5-year-old Victoria Gomez, on her dad’s side.

This week’s Frozen world premiere marks Selena’s first red carpet since the debut of her two revenge singles, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” about her tumultuous years-long romance with Justin Bieber.

Fans know the star went into a sort of hiding for about two years, ever since she had to undergo a kidney transplant due to lupus complications. After that, she rekindled her relationship with Justin, 25, but the reunion was short-lived, and eventually, the “Sorry” singer got back together with Hailey Baldwin — whom he proposed to and married just months after splitting from Selena.

In her new songs, Selena talks about the heartbreak she suffered when Justin traded her for Hailey, 22, and the years it took her to recover and finally love herself. Her ex has not responded publicly to the music. His wife, however, got trapped in a scandal when she posted a cryptic song on her Instagram Story, with the title “I’ll Kill You.” Fans immediately assumed it was the model’s reaction to Selena’s singles, but she denied the claims, calling them “BS.”